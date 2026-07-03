PHF announces international coaching team to lead national hockey revival

LAHORE, JUL 3 /DNA/ – The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) is pleased to announce the selection of an internationally acclaimed high-performance coaching team as part of its comprehensive strategy to revive Pakistan hockey and restore the country’s standing among the world’s leading hockey nations.

The Pakistan Hockey Federation has finalized the selection of the following international experts, who will soon join Pakistan’s national hockey coaching ecosystem upon completion of contractual formalities:

Mr. Herman Kruis – Overall National Hockey Coaching Advisor and Head Coach

Mr. David Dwyer – Fitness & High-Performance Coach

Mr. Adnan Zakir – Junior Talent Identification Coach

Mr. Bob Johan Veldhof – Goalkeeping Coach

Mr. Chris Bowen – Sports Psychologist

Mr. Herman Kruis, an internationally renowned Dutch hockey coach with decades of elite coaching and technical leadership experience, will serve as the Overall National Hockey Coaching Advisor. He will lead the development of Pakistan’s modern coaching philosophy, oversee technical standards, advise the senior national management, and establish a long-term performance pathway for Pakistan hockey.

Fitness and High-Performance Coach Mr. David Dwyer brings extensive expertise in sports science, athlete conditioning, injury prevention, strength and conditioning, and elite performance management. He will introduce modern physical preparation systems aimed at ensuring Pakistan’s players meet international fitness benchmarks.

Junior Talent Identification Coach Mr. Adnan Zakir possesses extensive experience in youth talent identification and player development. He will establish a structured national talent identification programme to discover, nurture and develop future international players from across Pakistan.

Goalkeeping Coach Mr. Bob Johan Veldhof is a highly respected goalkeeping specialist with vast international coaching experience. He will develop specialized training programmes for Pakistan’s goalkeepers, modernize goalkeeping techniques, and mentor local goalkeeping coaches.

Sports Psychologist Mr. Chris Bowen will introduce modern mental performance systems focusing on confidence building, leadership, resilience, pressure management, team culture, motivation, and psychological preparation for international competition.

The international coaching team will work with all Pakistan national hockey teams, including the senior, junior, under-18 and youth teams, as well as the national women’s hockey programme. Their mandate extends beyond preparing national teams for international competitions to building a sustainable, world-class hockey development system.

A key objective of these appointments is the development of Pakistan’s own coaching infrastructure. The international experts will work closely with Pakistani coaches through structured mentoring, technical workshops, practical training sessions, coaching education, and continuous knowledge transfer to establish a modern and self-sustaining national coaching ecosystem.

The Pakistan Hockey Federation believes that the future revival of Pakistan hockey depends upon building a strong technical foundation. Through the expertise of these internationally respected coaches, PHF aims to transform player development, strengthen coaching standards, identify young talent, improve physical preparation, and introduce world-class high-performance systems across all national teams.

The entire international coaching programme will function under the strategic supervision of the PHF Development Committee, led by Olympians Hassan Sardar and Islahuddin Siddiqui, who will oversee the implementation of the Federation’s long-term technical development strategy.

Speaking on the occasion, the Pakistan Hockey Federation stated:

“These appointments mark the beginning of a new era for Pakistan hockey. We are bringing together international expertise to rebuild every aspect of our game—from player development and sports science to coaching education and high-performance systems. Alongside preparing our national teams, these experts will mentor our local coaches and establish a sustainable coaching architecture that will benefit Pakistan hockey for generations. The Federation remains fully committed to restoring Pakistan’s rightful place among the world’s leading hockey nations.