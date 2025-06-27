PHF announces hockey squad for junior Asia Cup 2025

ANSAR M BHATTI

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Hockey Federation has officially announced the officials and players for the Under-18 Asia Cup 2025.

The officials include Team Manager Olympian Malik Shafqat, coaches Mukhtar Ahmed, Tauqeer Ahmed, Masood-ur-Rehman, video analyst Abu Zar Amrao, and physio Adeel Akhtar.

The selected players are:

· Muhammad Usman

· Atif Ali

· Usama Haider

· Muhammad Abdullah Farooq

· Abdullah Awann

· Zubair Latif

· Muhammad Yasin

· Muhammad Ali Taj

· Ghulam Mustafa

· Ali Hamza

· Ali Hamzada

· Aamir Sohail

· Adeel Afzal

· Muhammad Zaman

· Muhammad Hussain

· Muhammad Shahir

· Hassan Shahbaz

· Yasin Jamshed

The President of the Pakistan Hockey Federation, Mir Tariq Hussain Bugti, and Secretary General Olympian Rana Mujahid Ali Khan extended their best wishes to all the selected officials and players for their performance.

The team will depart for China on June 30, where they will participate in the Under-18 Asia Hockey Cup 2025, to be held in Dazhou, China, from July 3 to July 13.

The Pakistan Hockey Federation conducted open trials from June 11 to June 13, 2025, at the Nasir Bunda Hockey Stadium for team selection, in which young players from across the country participated. The final team was selected based on merit.