PFA condemns Israeli occupation’s systematic destruction in west bank

Foreign Affairs and Expatriates // warns of the dangers of bloody raids in the occupied West Bank

Demands binding international mechanisms to implement the advisory opinion issued by the International Justice Department

GAZA, AUG 14: /DNA/ – The Ministry of Foreign Affairs views with extreme seriousness the escalation resulting from the bloody incursions committed by the Israeli occupation forces into Palestinian towns, villages, camps and cities, which are witnessing a noticeable increase in the number of martyrs and wounded, and the occupation’s attempt to detonate the situation in the West Bank through continuous incursions and systematic sabotage of the infrastructure and components of the Palestinian presence, in conjunction with the war. The ongoing genocide for the 313th consecutive day against our people in the Gaza Strip.

The Ministry confirms that the ruling right in the occupying state continues to overturn the remaining signed agreements and all the understandings that were achieved under international auspices, and is actively dismembering the Palestinian homeland, striking its demographic and geographic unity, and turning it into “cantons” isolated from each other, with the aim of completing the crimes of ethnic cleansing and creeping annexation. Declared and undeclared for the occupied West Bank, including Jerusalem, which leads to undermining the embodiment of the geographically contiguous Palestinian state.

The Ministry calls on the international community, the United Nations, and its competent institutions to assume their responsibilities in stopping the war of genocide and the crimes of the occupation and its colonialists, providing international protection for our people, and taking the necessary binding measures in accordance with international law to implement the advisory opinion issued by the International Court of Justice regarding the long-standing substitutionary Israeli colonialism.