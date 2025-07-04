Pezeshkian thanks Pakistan for diplomatic support during Iran crisis

Khankendi, JUL 4 /DNA/ – Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif held a meeting with the President of Iran, Dr. Masoud Pezeshkian, on the sidelines of the 17th ECO Summit in Khankendi, Azerbaijan. During the meeting, both leaders reviewed the ongoing bilateral cooperation across all areas and expressed satisfaction over the progress made on the decisions taken during their last meeting for further strengthening of Pakistan-Iran relations. The two leaders also discussed the evolving regional situation in the wake of the Israel’s illegitimate aggression against Iran.

The Prime Minister appreciated President Pezeshkian’s leadership and lauded Iran’s decision to reach a ceasefire during the recent crisis. The Prime Minister reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering solidarity with the people and Government of Iran and Pakistan’s strong commitment to continue working closely with Iran for peace in the region through dialogue and diplomacy. President Pezeshkian appreciated Pakistan’s strong diplomatic support to Iran, including at the international forums, during the crisis and thanked him for Pakistan’s vital role in de-escalating the conflict. The Prime Minister requested the Iranian President to convey his warm greetings and good wishes to His Eminence the Supreme Leader.