Petroleum products witness 7% hike in sales in FY25

KARACHI, JULY 3 (DNA): Reflecting growth in the petroleum sector, Pakistan witnessed a 7.0% year-on-year (YoY) growth in petroleum product sales during FY25, reaching 16.32 million tonnes, compared to 15.28 million tonnes in FY24, according to official data.

During the fiscal year ended June 30, sales of motor gasoline (MS) and high-speed diesel (HSD) posted gains, while furnace oil (FO) sales declined. Volumetric sales for MS, HSD and FO stood at 7.6 million tonnes, 6.89 million tonnes and 0.81 million tonnes, respectively.

Petroleum sales in June FY25 rose 8.0% YoY and 2.0% month-on-month (MoM), driven by expectations of a local price hike amid rising global oil prices — largely due to the conflict in the Middle East — as well as increased electricity grid demand. The shift away from captive power due to elevated gas prices contributed to greater FO-based power generation.

On a month-on-month (MoM) basis, MS offtake rose 5.0% to 0.73 million tonnes in June FY25 — marking a 36-month high.

FO sales in June stood at 0.13 million tonnes, up 62% YoY. However, HSD sales fell 8.0% MoM, likely due to the conclusion of the harvesting season.

On a yearly comparison, oil marketing companies (OMCs) posted an 8.0% rise in June sales, reaching 1.57 million tonnes. This growth is attributed to increased demand following a reduction in MS and HSD prices, a decline in smuggled petroleum from Iran, and a rise in automobile sales.

MS dispatches increased 5.0% YoY to 0.73 million tonnes, while HSD sales rose 9.0% YoY to 0.62 million tonnes in June FY25, compared to 0.57 million tonnes in the same month last year. FO volumes grew 22% YoY, reaching 0.13 million tonnes due to greater dependence on FO-based power generation.

Among listed companies, Attock Petroleum Limited (APL) recorded sales of 132,000 tonnes in June 2025, up 2.0% YoY but down 4.0% MoM, mainly due to a 20% MoM decline in HSD sales. APL’s market share in MS and HSD stood at 7.85% and 8.31%, respectively, down 37bps and 123bps from the previous month.

Pakistan State Oil (PSO) saw sales increase 2.0% YoY and 3.0% MoM, reaching 661,000 tonnes in June 2025. PSO’s market share in HSD and MS was 43.9% and 43.3%, with HSD share down 29bps MoM and MS share up 287bps. Overall, PSO’s market share rose from 41.91% in May to 42.2% in June 2025, primarily driven by gains in MS.

Wafi Energy Pakistan Limited (WAFI) reported June sales of 127,000 tonnes, up 19% YoY and 3% MoM, marking a 32-month high. Meanwhile, HASCOL’s sales stood at 43,000 tonnes, a 15% YoY rise but a 19 per cent MoM decline.