Petroleum Minister bids farewell to Australian High Commissioner Neil Hawkins

ISLAMABAD, SEPT 30 /DNA/ – The Federal Minister for Petroleum, Mr. Ali Pervaiz Malik had a farewell meeting at his office today with the outgoing Australian High Commissioner, H.E. Mr. Neil Hawkins, who is concluding his diplomatic assignment in Pakistan.

Minister Ali Pervaiz Malik lauded High Commissioner Hawkins as a “true friend of Pakistan” and commended his efforts in strengthening the bilateral relationship between the two countries. The Minister expressed his best wishes for the High Commissioner’s future endeavors and hoped he would depart with fond memories of his time in Pakistan.

The discussion focused on the robust and growing partnership in the mining sector. High Commissioner Hawkins acknowledged the significant potential that Australian companies see in Pakistan’s mineral resources. He noted the existing footprint of Australian sub-contractors currently operating in Balochistan and highlighted Australia’s support for the Asian Development Bank (ADB) in the strategically vital Reko Diq project.

In response, Minister Malik reaffirmed the government’s full support for Australian investment and expertise. He emphasized that Pakistan’s mineral wealth is not limited to copper and gold but also includes extensive reserves of rare earth metals, which are crucial for modern technology and the global energy transition.

“Australia is a world leader in mining, and their growing interest is positive sign for Pakistan ,” stated Minister Ali Pervaiz Malik. “We are committed to providing a facilitative environment for international companies and value our partnerships as crucial for the development of our mining sector.”

Both sides expressed a shared commitment to further enhancing Pakistan-Australia cooperation in trade, investment, and energy.