Petroleum dealers announce nationwide strike after Eid

ISLAMABAD, MAR 13: Association threatens indefinite shutdown from March 26 if profit margins not increased. The Petroleum Dealers Association has announced a nationwide strike after Eid, warning that fuel pumps across the country may shut down if their profit margins are not increased.

The association says it will begin an indefinite strike from March 26 if the government fails to address their demands.

According to Petroleum Dealers Association leader Tariq Hassan, dealers will go on an indefinite nationwide strike starting March 26 if their margins are not revised.

He said petroleum dealers have repeatedly raised the issue with authorities but have not received a response despite promises made two years ago.

The association says the lack of action has left fuel dealers struggling to manage rising operational costs.

Rs55 price increase ‘embezzlement’

The association has described the Rs55 increase in petroleum prices as “embezzlement”, demanding a thorough investigation into the matter.

Petroleum dealers claim that billions of rupees were earned by oil marketing companies following the price increase.

They have urged authorities to take action against those who allegedly stocked oil before the Rs55 hike, arguing that some companies gained unfair financial advantages.

Rising fuel prices increase operational costs

Tariq Hassan said that the cost of purchasing fuel for dealers has increased significantly due to the Rs55 per liter rise in petroleum prices.

He emphasized that while fuel prices continue to rise, the dealers’ profit margin has remained unchanged, making it difficult for petrol pump owners to cover operational expenses.

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The association insists that their margin was promised to be increased two years ago, but the matter has not yet been resolved.

The association also raised concerns about supply issues. According to Tariq Hassan, oil marketing companies have suddenly reduced the fuel quota for petrol pumps by half, creating further difficulties for dealers.

He said the move has added pressure on pump operators who are already facing financial challenges due to higher purchase costs.

Dealers demand investigation

The Petroleum Dealers Association has called on authorities to investigate the recent petroleum price increase and review the margin policy for dealers.

If their demands are not met, the association has warned that the nationwide strike after Eid could disrupt fuel supply across the country.