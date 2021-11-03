Petrol pump dealers association postpones Nov 5 strike

ISLAMABAD, NOV 03 (DNA) – The petrol pump dealers association (PPDA) has postponed its strike until November 17. The PPDA had announced to go on strike on November 5 following the call of the central organization to demand the hike in commission.

The decision to postpone the strike has been taken after the talks with Energy Minister Hammad Azhar. The petrol pump dealers association (PPDA) said they are assured of the fulfillment of their demands.

Earlier, traders had announced to lodge sit-in outside Prime Minister’s Secretariat on November 30 to protest against the installation of integrated point of sale (POS) devices at businesses.

The traders had ended their protest demonstration in Islamabad’s Faizabad on Tuesday and announced to lodge a sit-in on November 30 outside the PM’s Secretariat. The traders had demanded the federal government to reduce its expenses and perks of the bureaucrats. = DNA

