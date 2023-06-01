Petrol prices slashed by Rs 8: Dar

DNA

ISLAMABAD: The government has slashed petroleum prices. According to new prices petrol prices have been decreased by RS 8 while light diesel prices are slashed by RS 5 per litre.

The Finance Minister Ishaq Dar while addressing a press conference told that the government has decided to pass on the rates reduction in the POL prices in the international markets. The kerosene price is reduced to RS 20.

The Finance Minister told that the government is committed to provide relief to people. He hoped that if the downward trend the prices continues internationally then the government may further reduce the POL prices.