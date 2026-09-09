Petrol price increases by Rs3.40, HSD by Rs6.72 per litre

ISLAMABAD: The government on Wednesday raised the prices of petrol and high-speed diesel (HSD) by Rs3.40 and Rs6.72 per litre, respectively, in response to fluctuations in global oil markets.

Following the increase, the price of petrol has been set at Rs367.75 per litre, while high-speed diesel will now retail at Rs392.67 per litre.

The revised fuel prices, announced through a notification issued by the Petroleum Division, will take effect for September 10.

Ogra has also begun publishing daily petroleum prices on its website to improve transparency and allow changes in international oil prices to be passed on to consumers more quickly.

Petroleum Minister Ali Pervaiz Malik said the daily prices are based on a seven-day average of international market prices, in line with international practice.

Revised fuel rates under daily price mechanism:

Effective date Products Old rates New rates Changes in prices Rs/litre September 10 Petrol 364.35 367.75 +3.40 September 10 High-speed diesel 385.95 392.67 +6.72

Amid volatility in global oil rates on the back of renewed hostilities in the Middle East, the government decided to switch to a daily fuel price review mechanism.

The government had introduced a weekly fuel price review system after the conflict in the Middle East began on February 28, when Israel and the United States attacked Iran, leading Tehran to shut the Strait of Hormuz — the main route before the war for around a fifth of global energy supplies.

Tensions have mounted since a fragile June truce between Tehran and Washington collapsed, reviving fears of full-scale war and disrupting energy flows through the Strait.

Previously, the petroleum rates were revised fortnightly.

Daily fuel pricing framework

An official document seen by Geo News has revealed key details of the federal cabinet-approved petroleum pricing mechanism, under which Ogra will issue daily ex-depot prices for petrol and high-speed diesel.

Under the new framework, fuel prices will be determined using the average international market prices recorded over the previous seven days.

The regulator will be authorised to announce daily prices without requiring prior approval from the prime minister or the federal government, while prices notified on Fridays will remain unchanged on Saturdays and Sundays.

The document stated that Ogra will publish daily Platts reference prices from July 1, 2026.

It also stipulated that the petroleum levy cannot exceed the limit approved by the federal cabinet, while any change in the levy rate will require approval from the Finance Division.

Import conditions revised

The document further outlined revised fuel import arrangements for fiscal year 2026-27. Imports of high-speed diesel will be routed exclusively through Pakistan State Oil (PSO), while oil marketing companies will be allowed to import petrol in line with their market shares.

Companies failing to meet import obligations or upliftment requirements will not be granted fresh import permissions for up to nine months.

The document also stated that the prices of kerosene oil and light diesel oil would be determined on a daily basis and directed the relevant authorities to ensure the immediate implementation of the new pricing mechanism.