Petrol, Diesel prices to remain unchanged, announces Ishaq Dar

. The federal government decided to maintain the petroleum products prices for the next 15 days. Ishaq Dar said in a press statement that the government kept the petroleum products prices unchanged till April 15. He further said that the kerosene oil and light diesel prices were reduced up to Rs10. The petrol price was maintained at Rs272 per litre and the diesel price at Rs293 per litre till April 15. After revision, the kerosene oil price will be available at Rs180.29 per litre after the reduction of Rs10 and light diesel oil (LDO) at Rs174.68. On March 15, the government increased the prices of petrol and high-speed diesel (HSD) by Rs5 and Rs13 per litre. A press release issued by the Finance Division said that a depreciation of the Pakistani rupee has resulted in an increase of POL (petroleum, oil and lubricant) products in Pakistan. The government had increased the petrol price by Rs5 per litre and diesel price by per litre. Moreover, the kerosene oil was increased by Rs2.56 and light diesel oil’s price was kept constant. After the revision, the petrol price rose to Rs272 per litre, the diesel price to Rs293 per litre, kerosene price to Rs190.29 per litre while LDO remained at Rs184.68 per litre.