Peshawar, with AQI 269, tops list of country’s most-polluted cities

DNA

PESHAWAR, DEC 11 (DNA) — Peshawar, with the air quality index (AQI) recorded at 269, emerged as the most-polluted city in the country on Monday as smog shows no sign of relenting. Peshawar was followed by Lahore where the AQI stood at 233. Globally, Lahore was ranked as the third most polluted city.

Dhaka, with the AQI 311, stood on the first position while Kuwait City came next where the AQI was recorded at 234. The Punjab capital has now also started experiencing fog, which has reduced visibility considerably and prompted the traffic police to advise motorists to exercise caution while driving.

The air quality over Generation (Pvt) Limited was worst as the AQI there stood at 423. Next came CERP Office where the AQI was recorded at 404. Similarly, the AQI over Brevzon was 346, over the US consulate 343, over The Mall 309, and 277 over Phase-8, DHA.

At the same time, temperatures are dipping in the city of gardens with each passing day. The Met Office, on the other hand, while forecasting dry weather for the city during the next 24 hours, said the temperature would remain 22 degrees Celsius on the maximum side while 8 degrees Celsius on the minimum side. — DNA