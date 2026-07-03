Peshawar RTO surpasses Rs 62.5 billion revenue target

ISLAMABAD, JUL 3 /DNA/ – The Regional Tax Office (RTO) Peshawar has achieved a landmark success in revenue collection for the fiscal period. Muhammad Taqi Qureshi, Chief Commissioner RTO Peshawar, officially announced that the office has not only met but significantly surpassed its ambitious revenue targets.

The RTO Peshawar has recorded a historical collection figure of Rs 62.5 Billion on the national revenue chart. This substantial figure represents a massive achievement, well exceeding the original assigned target of Rs 58 Billion.

The performance indicators, verified by the latest BI data, show an overall monthly growth rate of 56.5% across all revenue streams. The detailed breakdown reveals exceptional growth in individual tax categories, particularly a staggering +93% growth in Income Tax and a robust +43% growth in Sales Tax collections.

“This is a momentous achievement for RTO Peshawar, and it is with utmost humility that we acknowledge this success. Glory be to Almighty Allah, the beneficent and the merciful,” stated Chief Commissioner Muhammad Taqi Qureshi.

He attributed this unprecedented success to the dedicated focus on enforcement. “The enforcement apparatus remained the bedrock, anatomizing the entire revenue skeleton of RTO Peshawar. Our commitment to robust enforcement and strategic analysis of the revenue streams has proven pivotal in reaching this historical milestone,” Qureshi added.

This remarkable growth solidifies RTO Peshawar’s position as a high-performing unit within the national revenue framework, and the office remains committed to sustaining this momentum.