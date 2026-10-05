Peshawar High Court orders release of first installment of Newspaper dues

DNA

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court has directed the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Department to immediately release the first installment of long-pending dues to newspapers, amounting to approximately Rs 400 million, following a writ petition filed by the All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS).

The court also instructed the authorities to submit a compliance report after the payment is made.

Regarding the second installment, the court directed the Finance Department to expedite the reconciliation process and forward the matter to the Information Department for further action.

Officials of APNS and editors of regional newspapers welcomed the decision, stating that the payment of outstanding dues would help ease the financial difficulties facing the newspaper industry and contribute to improving the working conditions of journalists. They said consultations would also be held with the Khyber Union of Journalists in this regard.

The case was represented by senior lawyer Tariq Khan Hoti Advocate, who informed the court about the financial challenges faced by regional newspapers.

APNS Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Committee Chairman and Chief Editor of Daily Wahdat Peshawar, Pir Haroon Shah, along with other members of the society, was also present during the court proceedings.