Peshawar extends warm wishes to China on its National Day celebration

PESHAWAR, OCT 3 /DNA/ – Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali has said that China is a time tested and true friend of Pakistan who has always helped Pakistan in difficult times. The whole world gives examples of Pakistan-China friendship and this is the reason why Pakistanis always share in the happiness of Chinese people and Celebrations held across Pakistan on the occasion of the 74th Independence Day of the People’s Republic of China is a clear proof that Pakistan-China friendship is sweeter than honey, higher than the Himalayas and deeper than the oceans.

He expressed these views while addressing a colorful event organized by China Window, a Chinese cultural center established in Peshawar, on the occasion of China’s National Day. Caretaker Provincial Minister for Information and Culture Barrister Mian Feroz Jamal Shah Kaka Khel, Provincial Minister for Sports , Youth Affairs and Science and Technology Dr.Najibullah Marwat, Iranian Consul General Ali Banafsha Kha, Secretary Information Abdul Jabbar Shah, MD Bank of Khyber Muhammad Ali Gulfaraz, Director Information Mohammad Imran, President of Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry Fawad Ishaq, President of Peshawar Press Club Arshad Aziz Malik, high civil and government officials, writers, poets, intellectuals, artists, representatives of minority communities and people from different walks of life attended the function.

On this occasion, a cake was also cut in connection with the National Day of China. Addressing the ceremony, Governor Haji Ghulam Ali said that he is happy that the people of Peshawar are also participating in the happiness of their Chinese brothers and sisters through the mediation of the China Window established in Peshawar. Paying tribute to the Chinese President Xi Jinping and his entire team for their services, he said that undoubtedly the CPEC project has a key role in the economic development of Pakistan and it will lead to economic development throughout the country. There, a new era of happiness will begin for the people of Peshawar and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said that we are grateful to China that the CPEC project initiated by them will not only establish peace in the region but also bring peace to the region. Around 800,000 jobs will also be created during the year. The governor said that he believes that CPEC is a manifestation of Pakistan-China relations and a custodian of the long-standing relations between the two countries. On the occasion of the National Day of the People’s Republic of China, the Governor congratulated the people of China on behalf of the people of Peshawar and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said that the Chinese Cultural Center China Window has become the center of Chinese cultural activities for the past several years for which the entire team including its administrator Amjad Aziz Malik deserves praise. Earlier, caretaker Provincial Minister of Information and Culture Barrister Mian Feroz Jamal Shah Kaka Khel, Provincial Minister of Sports ,Youth Affairs and Science and Technology Najibullah Marwat, Iranian Consul General Ali Banafshakha and MD Bank of Khyber Mohammad Ali Gulfraz said in their speech that Celebrating China’s National Day is undoubtedly commendable and this initiative will send a message of friendship to Peshawar and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to all of China.