PESCO disconnects power supply of hotels, refugees’ camp
KOHAT, JAN 12 (DNA) — Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) surveillance teams on Friday conducted raids against electricity theft here and disconnected the electricity supply of various commercial users.
The surveillance team visited business centers and found electricity theft by Zahoor and Sons Dairy Farm, Khyber Shinwari Hotel, Islamia Hostel and others.
The team also raided the Afghan refugee camp against electricity theft and found a power supply through a tempered meter, said the PESCO Spokesperson.
Legal action was initiated against the camp administration and others after disconnecting the power supply. — DNA
