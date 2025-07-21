Pervez Malik advances strategic energy dialogue with Uzbekistan

ISLAMABAD, JUL 21 /DNA/ – Federal Minister for Petroleum, Ali Pervaiz Malik, emphasized Pakistan’s commitment to deepening energy collaboration with Uzbekistan during a meeting with His Excellency Mr. Alisher Tukhtaev, Ambassador of Uzbekistan to Pakistan, held today. The discussions centered on strengthening bilateral ties, with a particular focus on expanding cooperation in the oil and gas sector.

Ambassador Tukhtaev lauded Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif’s recent successful visit to Uzbekistan, which has paved the way for stronger economic and energy partnerships. He reaffirmed Uzbekistan’s commitment to elevating bilateral trade to $2 billion in the coming years and identified the energy sector as a key area for mutual growth. He noted significant opportunities for joint exploration ventures, technical training programs for Pakistani professionals in Uzbekistan, and collaborative research in synthetic fuel and polymer production.

In response, Minister Malik proposed the establishment of a dedicated Pakistan-Uzbekistan Energy Working Group to complement existing bilateral mechanisms and ensure focused progress in oil and gas cooperation. He said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has consistently emphasized the importance of expanding Pakistan-Uzbekistan cooperation. He invited Uzbek investment in Pakistan’s exploration sector, assuring full support for Uzbek companies looking for exploring opportunities in oil and gas sector.

“Pakistan is keen to transform the strong political understanding between our nations into tangible partnerships,” said Minister Ali Pervaiz Malik. He commended the Ambassador’s proactive approach in advancing the shared vision of both countries’ leadership and reiterated Pakistan’s readiness to facilitate joint ventures, knowledge exchange, and projects. Pakistani companies can also look for opportunities in Uzbekistan vast oil and gas sector.

The meeting concluded with a mutual resolve to accelerate practical collaboration, underscoring the potential for a transformative energy partnership that benefits both nations.