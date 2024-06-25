Pervez Elahi likely to leave PTI

Wednesday, June 26, 2024
| June 25, 2024
GUJRAT: The PTI President Pervez Elahi is likely to leave PTI. Sources privy to this development confided to this news agency that Pervez and Ch. Shujaat have already held two meetings on this subject.

Ch. Pervez Elahi was recently released on bail. There were rumours that his release may be part of a deal and he was released only after his solemn assurance that he will leave the PTI.

Pervez Elahi resisted the pressure and refused to part ways with the PTI but he was told that PTI has not future, at least in the foreseeable future so you better reconcile with your cousin Ch. Shujaat and join him.

Sources say after immense pressure from family circles, he has made up his mind to finally divorce the PTI. The decision is likely soon, the sources claim. 

