Pervaiz Elahi’s physical remand rejected in illegal appointment case

LAHORE, OCT 30 (DNA) — A Lahore district and sessions court on Monday rejected the police request, seeking extension in physical remand of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Pervaiz Elahi in a case pertaining to illegal appointments in the Punjab Assembly.

The Punjab Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) had arrested Pervaiz Elahi on charges of appointing Muhammad Khan Bhatti as his principal secretary during his tenure as the chief minister.

The PTI President has been arrested several times in various cases after a crackdown was launched against the party in the aftermath of the May 9 violence. Unmute

Pervaiz Elahi was presented before the court of Duty Judge Amir Raza amid tight security as Judicial Magistrate Imran Abid was on leave today.

The judge announced the reserved verdict and rejected the police request of extension of Elahi’s physical remand, sending the PTI president to jail on judicial remand.

In the last hearing, the Lahore sessions court extended physical remand of Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi in an illegal appointment case for two more days. — DNA