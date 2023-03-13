Monday, March 13, 2023
Pervaiz Elahi, too, retained Toshakhana gifts without paying a penny

ISLAMABAD, MAR 13 (DNA) — To the shock of poor tax paying people of Pakistan, startling details of free distribution of expensive Toshakhana gifts has come to light.

According to the list of Toshakhana gifts, Punjab’s former chief minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi retained several gifts without depositing them in the government repository.As per the documents made public yesterday by the government, Elahi did not deposit a tractor, a motorcycle, a buffalo and a calf he received as gifts in 2005 to the Toshakhana.

In July 2005, he failed to deposit a tractor in the government’s warehouse. According to documents, though Elahi declared these gifts, but neither had he deposited these gifts to Toshakhana nor had he made any payment to retain these valuables. — DNA

