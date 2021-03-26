“People like Haseena Moin and Kanwal Naseer never die”: Shafqat Mehmood

ISLAMABAD: Today is a very heavy day for showbiz as two icons of the art world have passed away. Haseena Moin will remain alive through her contribution to Pakistan radio and tele-vision as play writer. She wrote about the life of common people and highlighted the traditional life of Pakistani society.

These were the remarks of the Federal Minister for Education National Heritage and Culture Division. The Minister also highlighted the services and contribution of Kanwal Naseer with special reference to PTV. Kanwal Naseer and PTV were essential for each other Shafqat Mehmood. In his condolence message, the Minister further highlighted the services of Haseena Moin.

Her popular plays Ankahi, Tanhayian, Dhoop Kinarey, Uncle Urfi and Shehzori have left unremovable footprints on T.V. She played a great role in promoting PTV and many artists got recognition for playing a part in her Dramas. She spent all her life in highlighting the social fabric and psychological behavior of Pakistani society, the minister added.

Director general of Pakistan National Council of the Arts also condoled the death of drama writer Haseena Moin and iconic artist Kanwal Naseer.

She paid tribute to both the personalities whose unmatchable works will remain an asset for the coming generation. Both of them invoice the status of an academy. Kanwal Naseer was known to me personally, the Director added. Kanwal Naseer was the first television host and anchor of PTV.

Kanwal Naseer also remained a part of PNCA’s many programs and remain close to PNCA. We feel very saddened on her death and pray for her solace.