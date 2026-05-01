‘Pentagon is lying’: Netanyahu’s gamble cost US four times official estimate, Araghchi says

TEHRAN, MAY 1: Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi says the Pentagon is lying about the financial toll of the war on Iran, noting that the aggression has directly cost the United States $100 billion so far—four times the official estimate.

“The Pentagon is lying. Netanyahu’s gamble has directly cost America $100b so far, four times what is claimed,” Araghchi wrote on X Friday.

“Indirect costs for U.S. taxpayers are FAR higher. Monthly bill for each American household is $500 and rising fast,” he added.

“Israel First always means America Last,” he said, referring to the Israeli role in dragging the US into a war of aggression against the Iranian nation.

Israel dragged US into war against Iran, State Department confirms

Israel dragged US into war against Iran, State Department confirms

The US State Department has admitted that Israel pushed Washington into a war of aggression against Iran.

His comments come as the Pentagon’s $25 billion cost estimate faces mounting scrutiny from multiple quarters.

According to a CNN report citing three unnamed sources familiar with internal assessments, the figure presented by a senior Pentagon official to lawmakers on Wednesday significantly underestimates the true financial burden.

The sources revealed that the $25 billion figure excludes extensive damage inflicted on US military bases across the region during Iran’s defensive strikes.

When reconstruction and replacement of destroyed assets are factored in, one source noted, the cost likely ranges between $40 billion and $50 billion.

Academic experts paint an even grimmer picture. Professor Linda Bilmes, a public policy expert at the Harvard Kennedy School, projects the Iran war could ultimately cost US taxpayers $1 trillion.

“I am certain we will reach $1 trillion for the Iran war,” Bilmes said in an interview, estimating short-term costs at around $2 billion per day during the 40 days of the war.

Bilmes argued the Pentagon’s accounting methods mask the true expense, as figures are based on historical inventory values rather than current replacement costs—which are typically far higher.

Long-term expenses include reconstruction of damaged facilities, replenishing military inventory, rebuilding bases in the Persian Gulf, and potential lifetime disability benefits for roughly 55,000 deployed troops exposed to Iran’s retaliatory attacks.

Meanwhile, an online tracker monitoring the war’s cost to American taxpayers shows the figure has reached $67 billion.

Veteran Senator Bernie Sanders issued a warning Wednesday, criticizing the Trump administration for funneling massive public funds into what he called a pointless war instead of addressing domestic needs.

“War in Iraq: $2.1 trillion. War in Afghanistan: $2.3 trillion. Projected cost of the war in Iran: $1 trillion. Somehow, there is always money for war, but never enough money for housing, education or the needs of working people. We must and will change our national priorities,” Sanders wrote on X.

The criminal US-Israeli aggression against Iran began on February 28 with airstrikes that assassinated senior Iranian officials and commanders and targeted the country’s infrastructure, including economic facilities. Over 3,300 Iranians have lost their lives in the aggression, according to the latest data.

Iranian armed forces responded with daily missile and drone operations targeting locations in Israeli-occupied territories and US military bases across the region.

Iran also closed the Strait of Hormuz to ships belonging to the US and its allies that participated in or supported the aggression, triggering a significant spike in oil prices.

A Pakistan-brokered temporary ceasefire took effect on April 8, forty days into the war. Negotiations in Islamabad subsequently stalled amid Washington’s excessive demands and unreasonable positions.

Tehran says the illegal US blockade on Iran’s ports should be lifted before the next stage of talks for ending the war begins. Iran has also asserted it has no intention of reopening the Strait of Hormuz as long as the blockade remains in place.

Meanwhile, the US blockade of Iranian ports has failed to achieve its stated aim of cutting off Iran’s oil revenues.