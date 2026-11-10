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Pentagon chief Hegseth calls moves to impeach him a farce that will fail

| November 10, 2026
Pentagon chief Hegseth calls moves to impeach him a farce that will fail

WASHINGTON, NOV 10: US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on Tuesday called moves to impeach him over abuse of power in the Iran war a farce that would fail.

Hegseth made the comment at a news conference a day after US Representative Thomas Massie, a Kentucky Republican, introduced eight articles of impeachment against him.

In his first Pentagon news conference since May, Hegseth said attempts to impeach President Donald Trump had failed and added: “They will fail again.”

“This is not patriotism. This is sabotage,” he said.

Referring to the Iran war, he said: “I stand beside every one of these operations. I was proud to execute them, and I would do it again tomorrow.”

In a post on X, Massie said the House would hold a first vote on Tuesday on a procedural motion to kill the resolution.

“If we can overcome that effort, we will proceed to a real debate and vote on the Articles of Impeachment,” he said.

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