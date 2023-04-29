Pearl-Continental launches Cecil Hotel in Murree

ISLAMABAD, APR 29 /DNA/ – On the 27th of April, the grand launch of Cecil Hotel by Pearl-Continental took place in Murree, a beautiful hill station in the Punjab province of Pakistan. The event was attended by Mr. and Mrs. Murtaza Hashwani, CEO of PSL and Deputy Chairman, Hashoo Group, ambassadors, members of the diplomatic community and local dignitaries.

The highlight of the event was the presence of His Excellency, Mr. Andrew Dalgleish, Acting British High Commissioner, who praised the efforts of Hashoo in restoring this historic property to its former glory. Also present at the event was celebrated author, Mr. Omar Mukhtar Khan, who wrote the book “Once Upon a Time in Murree”. Mr. Mukhtar spoke about the history and heritage of Murree, which has been beautifully captured in his book, and how the Cecil Hotel is a fitting tribute to this iconic hill station.Mr. Hasan Najib, Executive Director of Lakhani Group, lauded the commendable efforts of Hashoo Group in resurrecting Cecil Hotel’s prominence in Murree. He expressed his optimism for future collaborations between the two entities.

The Cecil Hotel by Pearl-Continental is a 170-year-old luxurious property that offers guests a unique blend of modern amenities and traditional hospitality. The heritage wing consists ofwell-appointed rooms, restored to their original grandeur, two dining options that serves local and international cuisine, and a Victorian theme coffee shop that offers stunning views of the surrounding mountains.

The COO of Hashoo Group, Hospitality and Education Division, Mr. Haseeb Gardezi, spoke about the group’s commitment to preserving the heritage of Pakistan and promoting tourism in the country. “We are proud to launch the Cecil Hotel by Pearl-Continental in Murree, a town that has played such an important role in the history of Pakistan,” said Mr. Gardezi. “Our aim is to provide guests with an authentic and unforgettable experience of this beautiful hill station.”

The ceremony took place amidst the picturesque natural setting of the hotel’s outdoors, boasting breathtaking views of the mountains and skies. The ambiance was further elevated by the enchanting live jazz music that resonated through the air. The guests were given a tour of the hotel and relished a delectable Hi-Tea comprising an exquisite assortment of European cuisine, accompanied by refreshing tea and coffee.

The launch of the Cecil Hotel by Pearl-Continental is a significant milestone for the hospitality industry in Pakistan and is expected to attract tourists from all over the world. The hotel is now open for bookings, and guests can enjoy a memorable stay in one of Pakistan’s most beautiful destinations.