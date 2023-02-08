Pearl-Continental Hotel Rawalpindi welcomes new Executive Chef
DNA ISLAMABAD, FEB 8: The Pearl-Continental Hotel Rawalpindi is proud to welcome Sadaqat Sohail as our new Executive Chef. With two decades of working experience in Pakistan and the Middle East, Sadaqat excels in Continental and Arabic Cuisines. He is known for his innovative cooking style and providing exceptional dining experiences. Sadaqat is also a senior member of the World Chef Association and an Executive Member of the Pakistan Chef Association. Our guests are invited to come and enjoy Sadaqat’s delicious and inspiring dishes at Pearl-Continental Hotel Rawalpindi. DNA
