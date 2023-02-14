Peaceful protests of Azerbaijani eco-activists on Lachin–Khankendi road enter 65th day
DNA BAKU: The peaceful protests of Azerbaijani ecologists and young volunteers on the Lachin-Khankendi road over the illegal exploitation of mineral deposits, especially the Gizilbulag and Damirli ones located in the Azerbaijani territories, where the Russian peacekeeping contingent is temporarily deployed, have been going on for the 65th day back-to-back. Despite the freezing weather, the protestors continue to chant various slogans in English and Russian calling for an end to ecocide against Azerbaijan, as well as demanding monitoring of Azerbaijan’s mineral deposits in the areas where the Russian peacekeeping contingent has been temporarily deployed. The unimpeded passage of the various types of vehicles, including ambulances and humanitarian convoys are being ensured and the road is open for humanitarian purposes. From December 12, 2022, to February 5, 2023, a total of 1795 different vehicles moved in both directions.Of these, 1572 vehicles belonged to the Russian Peacekeeping Contingent, 220 vehicles belonged to the International Committee of the Red Cross, and 3 vehicles belonged to local Armenian residents.
« China, U.S. need to explore right way of interaction (Previous News)
Related News
Peaceful protests of Azerbaijani eco-activists on Lachin–Khankendi road enter 65th day
DNA BAKU: The peaceful protests of Azerbaijani ecologists and young volunteers on the Lachin-Khankendi roadRead More
Zaheerud Din Babar ranks among great minds of Asia: Speakers
DNA LAHORE, Uzbekistan envoy Aybek Arif Usmanov has said that Zaheer-ud-Din Muhammad Babar is oneRead More
Comments are Closed