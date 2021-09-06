Peaceful Afghanistan vital for region: PM

Foreign Minister Luigi Di Mario thanks Pakistan for the facilitation of its evacuation operations

Ansar M. Bhatti

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that Pakistan had suffered enormously due to protracted conflict and instability in Afghanistan. As such, a peaceful, secure and stable Afghanistan was in the best interest of Pakistan as well as regional countries.

He was talking to Italy’s Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio, who called on him on Monday.

Views were exchanged on the latest developments in Afghanistan as well as bilateral relations.

The Prime Minister noted that, at this critical juncture, it was vital to stabilize the security situation in Afghanistan, take steps to consolidate peace, and preclude any mass exodus of refugees. In this context, preventing humanitarian crisis and stabilizing the economy were the most urgent priorities.

The Prime Minister stressed that the international community must stand in solidarity with the Afghan people, undertake positive engagement, and create incentives for ensuring sustainable peace, stability and economic development in Afghanistan.

​In the bilateral context, the Prime Minister stated that Italy was a vital partner for Pakistan and stressed the importance of enhanced collaboration in diverse areas, including trade and investments, defence, and people-to-people contacts. The Prime Minister also highlighted that the large Pakistani diaspora in Italy constituted a strong bridge between the two countries.

​Foreign Minister Luigi Di Mario thanked Pakistan for the facilitation of its evacuation operations. He underscored Italy’s commitment to enhance bilateral cooperation in diverse fields.

The Italian Foreign Minister also conveyed invitation to the Prime Minister to visit Italy. The Prime Minister extended invitation for Prime Minister Mario Draghi to visit Pakistan.