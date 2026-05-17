‘Peace is never won easily’: Pakistan’s image transformed through Iran-US mediation, says PM Shehbaz

ISLAMABAD, MAY 17: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said Pakistan’s international image has “completely changed” through its role in mediating between Iran and the United States after the conflict erupted following a coordinated US-Israeli attack on Iran in February.

“It’s one of the shining moments in our history,” the PM told The Sunday Times in his first interview since the conflict began, describing Pakistan as an “honest mediator” trusted by global leadership and crediting Islamabad with helping secure an extended ceasefire that remains in place.

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The premier said Pakistan remained hopeful of another round of face-to-face talks in Islamabad, which he said could help achieve long-lasting peace between Tehran and Washington.

“Peace is never won easily,” PM Shehbaz said. “You have to have patience, sagacity and ability to move things despite the most difficult challenges.”

He said Pakistan was continuing efforts to ensure the peace process achieved “long-lasting peace” through another session in Islamabad.

“As we speak, we’re still doing our best to ensure that this peace effort achieves a long-lasting peace through another session here in Islamabad, and we are hopeful that will happen,” he said.

PM Shehbaz said both Iran and the US administration trusted Pakistan’s role in the mediation process.

“Fortunately, Iran trusts Pakistan as does the US administration — and also the Gulf states,” he said, adding that he was grateful to US President Donald Trump and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian for accepting Pakistan’s invitation for talks.

The prime minister credited the country’s political and military leadership for the diplomatic engagement, particularly praising Field Marshal Asim Munir and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar.

“What we are seeing is team efforts of the political and military leadership. I must acknowledge that the field marshal has played a critical role, which will be recorded in history,” the prime minister said.

He also lauded Dar’s diplomatic outreach, saying the foreign minister had been “engaging his counterparts and making untiring efforts”.

PM Shehbaz said Pakistan had been placed in a “prestigious position” through a “stroke of good luck”. He added: “Our international image has completely changed through this partnership of our political and military hierarchy.”

The prime minister also thanked Trump for previously helping negotiate a ceasefire between Pakistan and India.

“Had he not intervened, the world may have witnessed a major catastrophe in South Asia,” PM Shehbaz said.

Discussing regional security, the premier defended Pakistan’s actions against militant groups operating from Afghanistan, saying Islamabad had repeatedly conveyed peaceful messages to Kabul.

“With Afghanistan, we had no other choice but kinetic action against terrorist hideouts and support infrastructure,” he said.

“Our only demand was they commit not to let those terrorist outfits operate from Kabul,” PM Shehbaz added.