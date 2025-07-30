PDMA warns of urban flooding in Lahore – Pindi as heavy showers batter twin cities

LAHORE: Amid the ongoing monsoon spell across the country, the Punjab’s Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has warned of more rains in the province.

The PDMA director general has warned of urban flooding in Lahore, Rawalpindi and Gujranwala as heavy rains expected in several cities including Kasur, Sheikhupura and Sialkot in the next 24 hours.

Flooding is expected in the Chenab and Jhelum rivers and those adjacent to them and Ravi River, the official said, adding that monsoon rains were likely to continue until July 31.

The PDMA DG’s statement comes as, according to the Water and Sanitation Agency’s (Wasa) managing director, a rain emergency has been imposed in Rawalpindi after heavy showers.

Providing details of the downpour statistics, he said that more than 80 millimetres of rain was recorded in Rawalpindi overall, whereas in Golra and Bokra it was 30 and 32mm, respectively.

Meanwhile, in Islamabad’s Saidpur, 90mm of rain has been recorded.

Monsoon death toll rises to 288

Meanwhile, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDM) has said that seven more people died in various rain-related incidents across the country, pushing the monsoon death toll to 288, whereas the number of those wounded stands at 690.

Six deaths were reported in Punjab in the last 24 hours, along with 14 injuries, as the province leads the death tally with 157 deaths and 549 wounded.

One person died in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which has reported 64 fatalities so far, along with 80 injuries. In Sindh, one death was reported, pushing the total tally to 20, coupled with 40 wounded.

In Balochistan, the number of people who died stands at 20, whereas four others were injured. Nine deaths have been reported so far from Gilgit Baltistan, with the same number of injuries.

With Islamabad reporting eight fatalities and three injuries, two people died in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), and 10 were wounded.

As per the breakdown of the overall death toll, the deceased include 101 men, 51 women and 136 children. Meanwhile, the injured include 262 men, 197 women and 231 children.