PDMA issues Glof advisory for northern areas; Chitral, Upper Kohistan Swat, put on high alert

LAHORE: The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) on Sunday issued a glacial lake outburst flood (Glof) alert for northern areas of the country.

According to the PDMA, rising temperatures coupled with intermittent rainfall could accelerate glacier melt, increasing both the volume and water levels of glacial lakes.

The advisory comes as thousands of tourists, including many from Punjab and Lahore, travel to the northern regions during the summer season.

The authority has warned that the sudden bursting of glacial lakes could trigger flash floods and rapidly rising water levels, posing a serious threat to lives, property, and infrastructure.

District administrations in Upper Chitral, Lower Chitral, Upper Dir, Swat, Upper Kohistan and Mansehra have been placed on high alert.



Authorities have been directed to ensure continuous monitoring of vulnerable locations, issue timely warnings, conduct evacuation drills in high-risk areas, and prepare designated safe shelters.

Tourists and travellers have been advised to avoid unnecessary travel, camping and trekking in vulnerable areas.

The PDMA has also cautioned motorists against attempting to cross fast-flowing streams and floodwaters, warning that vehicles can be swept away by strong currents.

A Glof is a sudden and potentially devastating flood that occurs when a natural dam of ice or loose rock containing a glacial lake fails.

Such events are commonly triggered by rising temperatures, heavy rainfall or seismic activity, releasing large volumes of water downstream within a short period.