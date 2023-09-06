PDM govt spent billions on media ads

Rs 500 million given to MPs who voted in the motion of no-confidence

Agencies



ISLAMABAD, The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM)

government has spent billions on media advertisements in the midst of an

economic crisis.



As per details, the secretary information briefed the senate standing

committee on information on the amount spent by the 13 parties coalition

in a 16-month tenure.



It was revealed that Rs 10 billion was spent on media advertisement in

the PDM coalition government tenure. The secretary told the senate

committee that Rs 9.60 billion was spent on the advertisement.



The previous government released Rs 3.50 billion in funds for print

media, Rs 4.79 billion was spent on electronic media advertisement and

Rs 1.23 billion on digital media advertisements.



Furthermore, the senate committee summoned the details of advertisement rates for all channels. On April 14, the federal government approved the release of funds for parliamentarians’ schemes.



The PDM coalition government spent Rs 50 billion on parliamentarian

schemes till March 2023. The funds for the parliamentarian schemes were approved and Rs 90 billion was allocated for these schemes in the fiscal year 2022-23.



The government also provided Rs 500 million to the Members of the

National Assembly who voted in the motion of no-confidence.