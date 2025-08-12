PCLAPA delegation joins blood drive at Indonesian embassy

ISLAMABAD, AUG 12 /DNA/ – Aziz ur Rehman Mujahid, Coordinator of the Pakistan Cleft Lip and Palate Association (PCLAPA), led a delegation to participate in a blood donation drive organized at the Indonesian Embassy in Islamabad on the invitation of Mr. Hilal Ahmed, as part of Independence Day celebrations. Members of the delegation, including Mr. Mujahid, donated blood to support this humanitarian cause.

During the visit, Mr. Mujahid commended the Honourable Ambassador of Indonesia, Lieutenant General (Retd.) Chandra, for his deep affection for Pakistan and its people. He highlighted the role of Ayesha Bashir Hospital, Gujrat, describing it as a non-profit, state-of-the-art healthcare facility providing high-quality medical services to patients from all walks of life. The hospital enjoys national and international recognition for its specialized surgical treatment of congenital cleft lip and palate. He noted that medical teams from Europe and the United Kingdom visit the hospital twice annually to conduct training sessions and share expertise.

Responding to the Ambassador’s inquiry about the causes of congenital cleft conditions, Mr. Mujahid informed him that research in this field is ongoing. He also expressed his intention to arrange a meeting between the Ambassador and Dr. Ijaz Bashir, the founder of Ayesha Bashir Hospital, along with his dedicated medical team. The Honourable Ambassador welcomed the idea and assured that a meeting would be scheduled soon.

The visit reflected a shared commitment to humanitarian values, cross-cultural friendship, and medical excellence.