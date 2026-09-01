PCB Seeks Explanation from Selection Committee Over Rizwan, Imam Inclusion

DNA

Islamabad, SEP 1 – Following Pakistan’s dismal performance in the ongoing Test series against England, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has formally sought an explanation from the national selection committee regarding the inclusion of Mohammad Rizwan and Imam-ul-Haq in the Test squad.

According to a notice issued on August 31, a copy of which has been obtained by Geo News, the committee members have been directed to clarify the basis and rationale behind recommending the two players for the tour.

The move comes in the wake of Pakistan’s crushing 194-run defeat in the second Test at Lord’s, which handed England an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. The visitors had already lost the opening Test by an innings and 103 runs, piling significant pressure on captain Babar Azam and the team management.

The selection committee members—Aqib Javed, Misbah-ul-Haq, and Asad Shafiq—have been asked to submit written justifications detailing the players’ performances, selection criteria, and other factors considered during the decision-making process. The PCB has given the members 24 hours from receipt of the notice to respond.

The notice specifically references a June 2, 2026 selection committee meeting, the minutes of which were submitted on July 1. During that meeting, members were tasked with reviewing and selecting the Test squad for the tours of the West Indies and England. Rizwan and Imam were subsequently shortlisted based on the committee’s recommendations.

In a related development, sources close to former captain Misbah-ul-Haq have confirmed that he has decided to resign from the selection committee. Misbah has reportedly informed the PCB of his decision and will serve a notice period before formally stepping down.

The explanation was sought as part of a broader series of measures initiated by the PCB in response to the national team’s poor form. A day earlier, the board released seven players from the squad for the third Test, scheduled to be held in Birmingham. Alongside Rizwan and Imam, Salman Ali Agha, Ali Usman, Aamir Jamal, Muhammad Awais Zafar, and Khurram Shahzad were also let go, according to an official press release.

In their place, Saim Ayub, Abdullah Fazal, Arafat Minhas, Mohammad Imran Jnr, Saad Baig, Mohammad Imran, and Razaullah have been included in the revised squad.

The PCB has also overhauled the coaching setup, releasing Sarfaraz Ahmed and bowling coach Umar Gul from their positions ahead of the third Test. The team will now be overseen by the white-ball coaching panel comprising Mike Hesson and Ashley Noffke.

The third Test is set to begin on September 5 in Birmingham, with Pakistan looking to salvage some pride after a disappointing campaign.