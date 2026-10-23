PCB rejects PSL salary cut proposal

LAHORE, OCT 23: A proposal to reduce Pakistani players’ salaries in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) has been rejected by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), following a virtual meeting with franchise owners on Thursday.

During the meeting, one franchise owner argued that players’ salaries were too high and should be reviewed. However, the board did not approve the proposal.

The PCB also directed stakeholders with outstanding dues to clear all payments by October 31. An official of one defaulting company said the company would meet its obligations.

“We are not going to run away. I will arrange a bank guarantee against my land and submit it to the PCB,” the official said.

A representative of another defaulting franchise said he had no information about the matter and that only the company’s owner could provide details.

The auction for PSL Season 12 is expected to take place on January 23. One franchise owner proposed holding the auction in China.

The board set January 13 as the deadline for player retentions, prompting another franchise owner to suggest that the process be held in December instead. The owner of another team said he would comment only after consulting his cricket operations team.

The PSL 12 final will be held at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium on May 2, while the opening match is scheduled for March 18.

The South Asian Games (SAG) are scheduled to take place in Islamabad, Lahore and Peshawar from April 4 to 11. No PSL matches will be held in these cities during that period.

The tournament schedule will be finalised at the next meeting of the cricket committee.

During the meeting, PCB officials also briefed franchise representatives on the promising talent emerging from school cricket. The board said it wanted to develop young players into future stars and urged franchises to assess their abilities, identify the most talented prospects and nurture them within their teams.

The proposal received a positive response from franchise owners.