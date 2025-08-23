PCB looks to uplift Pakistan cricket in BoG meeting

LAHORE, AUG 23: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said on Saturday that the possible measures to uplift the cricket in the country were taken into consideration.

According to details, PCB Chairman Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi had chaired the BoG meeting. On this occasion, the matters in connection with improving the standards of the team at the global stage were highlighted.

The meeting briefed about the steps taken to uplift women’s cricket at the grassroots level. The meeting briefed about the significance of domestic cricket, emphasising the need to bring the fringe players into the cricket arena.

Moreover, the meeting approved the change in the procedure of adopting the global anti-corruption code. It was also decided to change the procedure of the scrutiny of the clubs.

The PCB said that the decisions taken in the last BoG meeting have been approved.