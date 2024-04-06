PCB finalises coaches for Pakistan men’s team

LAHORE: Former South African batter Gary Kirsten and ex-Australian pacer Jason Gillespie have been finalised by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for the role of white-ball and red-ball head coach, respectively, for the national men’s side, Geo News reported on Saturday.

The decision will be announced after all the formalities have been completed as the PCB has advertised the posts on its website and sought applications till April 15, sources added.

Kirsten, who is currently a part of the Gujarat Titans coaching staff during the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, was the head coach of Indian team that lifted the ICC Cricket World Cup 2011 title.

Meanwhile, Gillespie recently resigned from his role as South Australia and Adelaide Strikers men’s head coach. In 2014 and 2015, he had previously led Yorkshire to consecutive division one titles.

The PCB also issued an advertisement on Saturday for the role of assistant coach of the Pakistan cricket team, who will provide support to the red-ball and white-ball coach. The applicants for the role must possess a minimum of Level 2 coaching accreditation and three years of experience with an international team, franchise or a domestic side.

Interested candidates may apply by latest 5pm on April 20, according to the PCB’s advertisement.

It must be noted Pakistan’s previous coaching staff, which included Mickey Arthur, Grant Bradburn and Andrew Puttick, who were transferred to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Lahore, left their respective positions in January this year after a change in their portfolios in November 2023.

In April 2023, Arthur was named Director of the Pakistan men’s cricket team while Bradburn was roped in as head coach. Former South Africa cricketer Puttick worked as batting coach since April 2023.

The decision was taken amicably between all the parties involved, according to PCB.

Sohail Imran