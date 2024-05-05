PCB devises plan to rope in top players for PSL 10 as dates clash with IPL

KARACHI: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is planning to sign a pool of top players in advance for the 10th edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL) to secure their services for the event as proposed dates are clashing with Indian Premier League (IPL).

The PSL management and franchise representatives met for PSL general council meeting in Lahore on Saturday and it was proposed by PCB that the next edition of PSL should be held from April 7 to May 20.

However, the dates could clash with cash-rich IPL which can make a few players unavailable for PSL.

The PCB has a plan to secure the services of some “marquee players” well in advance with guarantees of them playing in the PSL.

Sources have told Geo News that the players’ pool will be finalised mutually by franchises and PSL management and it will be in multiplication of six to provide equal opportunities to all the franchises.

“There can be minimum six marquee players, they can be 12 and 18 too, but 18 would be too challenging,” said a source privy to the matter.

The source clarified that there won’t be any direct signing of marquee players, instead they will be added in players draft in the platinum category but there will be a guarantee of them being available and of them being picked.

These players will be offered a salary cap of around $350,000 to $400,000, which is around double the amount of what a normal platinum player earns in PSL.