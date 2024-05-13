PCB Chairman meets Cricket Ireland counterpart to discuss bilateral series

DUBLIN, MAY 13: Chairman Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Mohsin Naqvi had an important meeting with Chairman Cricket Ireland Brian Mac Neice in Dublin. The Chairman Cricket Ireland warmly welcomed the PCB chairman and thanked him for visiting Ireland.

Chairman Cricket Ireland presented the PCB chairman with a souvenir shirt and cap of the Irish team. The meeting discussed the series between the women’s cricket teams and agreed to organize a series soon.

Chairman Cricket Ireland said that the Irish team would visit Pakistan next year in August-September for test series and would also review the possibility of a women’s team tour to Pakistan soon. He said that hosting the Champions Trophy 2025 in Pakistan was a welcome decision and that Pakistan had always provided excellent security for international tournaments.

The PCB chairman thanked the Irish chairman for the excellent arrangements made for the Pakistan team’s tour of Ireland and assured that foolproof arrangements would be made for all teams participating in the Champions Trophy 2025. He said that the Pakistan team received a lot of support and love during their tour of Ireland. Chief Executive Officer Warren Deutrom and other high officials of Cricket Ireland were also present on the occasion.