PCB Chairman expresses gratitude over PSL London Road Show success 

ISLAMABAD, Dec 09 (APP):The Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 has taken flight to new heights, capturing unprecedent attention in the home of the cricket. For the first time in history, a highly successful PSL roadshow was organized at the historic Lord’s Cricket Ground.

A large number of investors attended the London roadshow and expressed keen interest in purchasing two new teams, said a press release.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi expressed his gratitude for the success of the PSL London Roadshow and also thanked the administration of Lord’s Cricket Ground.

Chairman Mohsin Naqvi said that the strong investor interest in acquiring two PSL 11 teams is extremely positive and encouraging.He added that PCB is determined to transform PSL into a major international brand.

This milestone is not only an achievement for PCB but also an honour for a peaceful and sports-loving Pakistan.

