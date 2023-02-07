PCB announces commentators and presenters for PSL 8

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced on Tuesday the names of the 15 commentators and two presenters for the 34-match Pakistan Super League (PSL) season eight starting February 13.

According to a press release issued by the cricket board, a “strong field” of 15 commentators and two presenters has been confirmed to cover the series.

The official PSL handle on Twitter, announced the panel, stating: “Our star-studded commentary panel for #HBLPSL8 is here!”

The list of English commentators includes Alan Wilkins, Bazid Khan, Danny Morrison, Daren Ganga, Dominic Cork, Mark Butcher, Nick Knight, Sana Mir, Sikandar Bakht, Simon Doull, Urooj Mumtaz, Vernon Philander and Waqar Younis. Whereas, Marina Iqbal and Tariq Saeed will be Urdu commentators. Moreover, the PCB press release stated that fan-favourites Erin Holland and Zainab Abbas have been taken on board as presenters during the series.

The PSL 8 matches will be played across four venues from February 13 to March 19. The Multan and Karachi-leg matches will be held from February 13-26, and then the action will shift to Lahore and Rawalpindi, where 20 matches will be played from February 26 to March 19.

The opening ceremony of PSL 8 will be held in Multan on February 13, prior to the tournament opener between 2021 winners Multan Sultans and defending champions Lahore Qalandars.

The closing ceremony and final, on the other hand, will be played on March 19 in Lahore, where the play-offs will also be held.

This year’s PSL will be doubly exciting as Lahore Qalandars will attempt to become the first side to win back-to-back titles; meanwhile Islamabad United will aim to become the most successful side by lifting the trophy thrice.

It must be noted that Rawalpindi will stage 11 fixtures, Karachi and Lahore will host nine matches each, whereas Multan will have five home games throughout the series.