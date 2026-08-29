PC Extends IESCO EOI Submission Deadline to September 21, 2026

Extension aims to facilitate wider investor participation and ensure a more competitive privatisation process.

Islamabad, Aug 29 /DNA/ – The Privatisation Commission (PC), Government of Pakistan, has extended the deadline for submission of Expression of Interest (EOI) for private sector participation in the privatisation of Islamabad Electric Supply Company Limited (IESCO).

The extension has been granted to facilitate interested local and international investors and ensure a more competitive and transparent privatisation process.

Under the privatisation programme, the Government of Pakistan is seeking private sector participation through the acquisition of 51% to 100% of the share capital, together with management control, in each of the three power distribution companies, namely Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO), Gujranwala Electric Power Company (GEPCO), and Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO).

For IESCO, the revised deadline for submission of EOI is: September 21, 2026, at 4:00 PM (PKT)

The Privatisation Commission has clarified that all other terms and conditions of the EOI process shall remain unchanged.

The extension is aimed at providing prospective investors additional time to complete their due diligence and submit their EOIs, thereby supporting a competitive investor participation process.

Interested parties may obtain further information and access the relevant EOI documents through the Privatisation Commission’s official website.