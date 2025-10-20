PBF hails Wheat Procurement Policy 2025–26, calling it relief for farmers

ISLAMABAD, Oct 20 (APP): Chaudhry Ahmad Jawad, Chief Organizer of the Pakistan Business Forum (PBF) commended Prime Minister’s decision to procure wheat of upcoming crop season, calling it a timely and commendable move that would offer critical financial relief to farmers and a much-needed boost to the country’s agricultural sector.

While talking to media, he stated that under the newly announced Wheat Procurement Policy 2025–26, the federal and provincial governments planned to purchase 6.2 million tons of wheat, said a press release on Monday.

“Under this policy, if the government succeeds in achieving the wheat procurement target, it will not only strengthen the agricultural sector but also revive financial activity in rural areas, where the economy is largely driven by wheat cultivation,” he said.

He emphasized that this policy would directly benefit farmers, especially in light of the severe economic setbacks caused by recent floods, which had inflicted financial damages worth over Rs. 430 billion to the agricultural economy.

“This policy brings a ray of hope to farmers across the country. By ensuring early procurement and financial liquidity before the sowing season, it empowers growers to plan effectively for the year ahead,” said Jawad during a media briefing.

The PBF requested the government to introduce a comprehensive support package to help achieve the national wheat cultivation targets.

“This proposed package includes the joint provision of two bags of urea and one bag of DAP fertilizer per farmer by both federal and provincial authorities,” it said.

According to the Forum, such measures will help lower production costs and allow farmers to complete the sowing process on time.

The Pakistan Business Forum also called for transparency in the procurement process, recommending the establishment of a robust, monitored system to ensure fairness and accountability.

PBF stressed that such measures would prevent corruption and ensure that farmers receive their due share without bureaucratic hurdles.

The Forum also praised the government’s wheat procurement decision as a strategic move in the right direction, asserting that honest and effective implementation of the policy could lead to lasting, positive impacts on national food security and rural economic development.