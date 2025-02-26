Passengers allowed to enter thru ‘Staff-only’ gate

Travelers who noticed this practice have voiced concerns about the airport or station’s adherence to security regulations. Some passengers argue that it creates an unfair advantage for those granted access through the staff gate while others must wait in long queues for standard security checks

ISLAMABAD, FEB 26 /DNA/ – In a concerning lapse in security protocols, officials at the Islamabad International Airport have been allowing passengers to enter through a gate designated exclusively for staff entry. This deviation from standard procedure has raised significant concerns about passenger safety and operational integrity.

According to reports, security personnel have permitted travelers to bypass the designated passenger entry points and access restricted areas through the staff-only gate. The reasons for this leniency remain unclear, but some sources suggest it may be due to overcrowding at regular checkpoints or a lack of proper enforcement of security measures.

Additionally, the passengers can make it through this gate by paying some ‘bribe’ to the security officials or using their connections.

Allowing unauthorized access through restricted gates poses serious risks. These areas are typically subject to different screening protocols compared to standard passenger entry points, increasing the potential for security breaches. If unauthorized individuals can freely use staff gates, it may compromise the safety of passengers, employees, and critical infrastructure.

Travelers who noticed this practice have voiced concerns about the airport or station’s adherence to security regulations. Some passengers argue that it creates an unfair advantage for those granted access through the staff gate while others must wait in long queues for standard security checks.

When questioned about the issue, security officials provided mixed responses. Some claimed it was a temporary measure to ease congestion, while others insisted it was an isolated incident. However, aviation and transport safety experts stress the importance of strict enforcement of entry protocols to prevent potential security threats.

Security at transport hubs is a crucial aspect of public safety, and any deviation from standard procedures should be addressed immediately. Authorities must conduct a thorough review of current security measures and ensure that only authorized personnel can use staff-designated gates.

As incidents of security breaches continue to emerge globally, it is imperative that the Civil Aviation authorities take immediate corrective actions to maintain safety standards and restore public confidence in security operations.=DNA