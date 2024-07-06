“PASKAL” Highlights Malaysian Patriotism at ASEAN Movie Nights Grand Finale

ISLAMABAD – (DNA) – On Friday, 5 July 2024, the High Commission of Malaysia in Islamabad held the grand finale of the ASEAN Movie Nights programme. This programme was initiated under the ASEAN Committee in Islamabad (ACI) aimed at promoting the rich film and culture heritage of ASEAN member countries in Islamabad. The final series showcased Malaysia’s action-packed film “PASKAL.” Based on the true story of the Malaysian Armed Forces’ heroic efforts in rescuing the merchant ship MV Bunga Laurel from pirate attack in 2011, the film captivated the audience with its gripping narrative and action-packed performance.

Officiating the event, the High Commissioner of Malaysia, Ambassador Dato’ Mohammad Azhar Mazlan, underlined the key message of the film, stating, “PASKAL is not just an action movie; it is a testament to Malaysia’s patriotism, sense of belonging, the exceptional capabilities and professionalism of our military, and the sophisticated quality of our film industry.”

The Hon. Attaullah Tarar, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting graced the event as chief guest. The Minister noted with great satisfaction over the excellent state of relations between Pakistan and Malaysia. He shared the similarities between Malaysia and Pakistan in nation building and patriotism. He lauded the High Commissioner of Malaysia and ACI for the Movie Nights programme, adding that both Malaysia and Pakistan should collaborate in future project/programme, especially in cultural exchange and film industry.

The event drew a huge audience of over 200 guests from a cross-section of the society ranging from the Dean and Ambassadors of the Diplomatic Corps, ASEAN Heads of Mission, senior government officials, university students and friends of the media, reflecting the strong interest and support for Malaysia’s and ASEAN’s cultural and cinematic exchange. During the event, the guests enjoyed Malaysian traditional cuisine and snacks including fried rice, fried beehon, classic boiled and spicy chickpeas, fried banana balls, and Ice Cream Malaysia, among others.

The ASEAN-Malaysia Movie Night programme was a resounding success, bringing together diverse communities and fostering a deeper understanding and appreciation to each of ASEAN countries’ unique cultures and stories through the cinematic experience. In his concluding remarks, the High Commissioner of Malaysia suggested that this programme should be held annually for a much wider cultural engagement and understanding between ASEAN and Pakistan.