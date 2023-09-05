Parvez Elahi held again soon after release on IHC order

ISLAMABAD, SEP 05 (DNA) — There seems no end to Parvez Elahi’s legal miseries as the former Punjab chief minister was arrested again soon after his release on the order of the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

Parvez Ealhi was released from Police Lines Islamabad but soon after his release he was arrested again at the gate of the police lines. According to details, ATS and officials in plain clothes arrested the former Punjab chief minister and took him with them.

Earlier, the IHC suspended the written arrest order of 3 MPO under which former Punjab chief minister and PTI President Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi and ordered his release. The court issued a notice to the parties including Islamabad DC for next Tuesday and sought their reply by the next hearing. The judge directed Pervaiz Elahi to appear before the court on the next hearing.

The Islamabad High Court directed that Pervaiz Elahi would not give any statement until the next hearing. The court remarked that according to the petitioner’s lawyer, there was no FIR registered against Elahi in Islamabad. IHC judge Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri heard the petition filed by Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi to declare the MPO order null and void. — DNA