Partnerships Across Maritime Regions

by Muhammad Mohsin Iqbal

The oceans have never been merely geographical boundaries separating nations. They are arteries of international commerce, conduits of cultural exchange and, increasingly, arenas where the security and prosperity of distant societies intersect. Throughout history, maritime routes have connected civilisations, facilitated the movement of ideas and enabled nations to prosper through trade. Today, however, the same waters are exposed to geopolitical rivalries, security threats and competing strategic ambitions. Their future, therefore, depends not simply upon naval strength but upon the ability of nations to cultivate trust, cooperation and a shared commitment to peace.

The Holy Quran repeatedly draws attention to the seas, their resources and the benefits Allah Almighty has bestowed upon humanity through them. It invites mankind to reflect upon ships sailing across the waters, the sustenance obtained from the oceans and the countless signs of divine wisdom embodied in creation. These references carry a deeper message; the resources of nature are blessings entrusted to humanity, and their responsible use requires wisdom, gratitude and a sense of collective responsibility. The Quranic emphasis on consultation, justice, mutual understanding and peaceful coexistence offers an enduring framework for relations among nations. In a world increasingly troubled by confrontation, these principles deserve renewed attention, particularly in the maritime domain.

It is within this broader perspective that the Pakistan Navy’s AMAN exercises have acquired significance. Launched in 2007 under the banner “Together for Peace”, AMAN has evolved into an international platform bringing regional and extra-regional navies together with maritime stakeholders. Its underlying philosophy recognises that the oceans cannot be secured through isolated national efforts. Maritime threats disregard political boundaries, making cooperation not merely desirable but indispensable.

The tenth edition, under the theme “Partnerships Across Maritime Regions”, reflects the growing importance of this understanding. Its central message is that sustainable maritime security rests upon cooperation, confidence-building and connectivity among nations. The theme also acknowledges that countries separated by geography or differing strategic interests can nevertheless identify common objectives and work towards shared prosperity.

The Indian Ocean provides a compelling context for such cooperation. It is among the world’s most consequential maritime regions, linking the Middle East, Africa, South Asia and East Asia. Vital commercial and energy supply routes pass through its waters, making their security essential to the functioning of the global economy. Any disruption caused by piracy, maritime terrorism, trafficking, regional conflict or threats to commercial shipping can have consequences far beyond the immediate geographical area. Environmental degradation and the growing vulnerability of maritime infrastructure add further complexity to an already challenging security environment.

No single country can adequately address these concerns. Effective maritime governance requires information-sharing, professional coordination, operational understanding and respect for international law. Multinational naval exercises provide an opportunity to develop precisely these capacities. By bringing together naval forces with different experiences and operational traditions, AMAN encourages professional interaction and creates an environment in which mutual confidence can develop. Its value lies not only in demonstrating operational preparedness but also in strengthening relationships that may prove essential during an actual crisis.

The initiative’s expansion reflects its growing international relevance. From 28 participating countries in its inaugural edition in 2007, AMAN attracted participation from more than 60 countries in its ninth edition in February 2025. The introduction of the AMAN Dialogue alongside that exercise further enriched its diplomatic and intellectual dimensions, providing senior naval and maritime representatives an opportunity to discuss emerging challenges and explore areas of common interest. This progression illustrates how a naval exercise can gradually develop into a wider instrument of maritime diplomacy.

For Pakistan, the initiative carries particular strategic and economic importance. Its location along the Arabian Sea places it close to significant international shipping corridors, while Karachi and Gwadar offer opportunities for expanding maritime trade and regional connectivity. The country’s economic future is also linked with the development of its blue economy, including shipping, fisheries, port services, marine tourism and other ocean-based industries. Yet these opportunities cannot be fully realised without secure sea lanes, reliable maritime infrastructure and a stable regional environment.

Pakistan Navy’s contribution to maritime security must therefore be viewed in a wider context than the protection of national waters alone. Its responsibilities extend to safeguarding commercial interests, maintaining the security of sea lines of communication and contributing to regional stability. Initiatives such as Regional Maritime Security Patrols, alongside multinational engagements, demonstrate the importance Pakistan attaches to collective maritime responsibility. A secure maritime environment benefits not only coastal states but also landlocked countries whose trade and economic activities depend upon access to international markets.

There is another dimension of maritime cooperation that deserves equal consideration; its humanitarian purpose. Search-and-rescue operations, disaster relief and assistance to vessels in distress require immediate coordination, regardless of political differences. At sea, human life must take precedence over strategic calculations. Naval forces that develop professional relationships during peacetime are better positioned to cooperate when emergencies arise. In this respect, maritime exercises can serve a purpose far greater than conventional military preparedness.

The tenth edition of AMAN, marking twenty years since the initiative was launched, represents an important institutional milestone. Its longevity reflects continuity of purpose, while its expanding international participation demonstrates the relevance of its underlying philosophy. Yet the real measure of its success will not be the number of warships assembled or the scale of naval manoeuvres. It will be the trust established, understanding developed and practical cooperation sustained beyond the exercise itself.

At a time when geopolitical competition threatens to turn vital waterways into theatres of confrontation, the idea of partnerships across maritime regions offers a constructive alternative. Nations need not share identical political interests to cooperate in protecting commercial navigation, combating maritime crime and preserving the oceans as a common avenue of prosperity.

The seas have connected humanity for centuries. They should not become instruments of division in an increasingly interconnected world. The Quranic invitation to reflect upon the blessings of the oceans carries an obligation to use them responsibly and for the collective good. Through AMAN and its enduring message of “Together for Peace”, Pakistan Navy is seeking to translate that aspiration into practical cooperation. Ultimately, the strength of maritime nations should be measured not only by their ability to defend the seas, but also by their willingness to ensure that these waters remain avenues of peace, stability and shared human progress.