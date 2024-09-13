Parliamentary Secretary Shazia Rizwan visits Public Relations Department in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI, Sept 13 (DNA) – Parliamentary Secretary Information and Culture Punjab Shazia Rizwan visited Public Relations Department Rawalpindi during which she was given a detailed briefing about the performance of the department and under construction the Information Complex Rawalpindi.



Director Information Rawalpindi Syed Iftikhar Ali Shah and officers of the department were also present on this occasion. Speaking on the occasion, Shazia Rizwan said that it is the vision of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz to align information and culture with modern demands and a comprehensive strategy has been made to strengthen DGPR, its field offices and arts councils across the province.

She said that the protection and promotion of the great and historical culture of Punjab is the main priority of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz and ‘we will preserve the rich culture of Punjab and make people aware of it’.



Shazia Rizwan said that a comprehensive policy is being prepared for the promotion of culture under which religious tourism and culture will be promoted so as to strengthen the environment of tolerance, inter-faith harmony and brotherhood. She said that she is getting awareness of the problems by visiting all the arts councils of Punjab.



Shazia Rizwan made a detailed inspection of the under-construction Information Complex Rawalpindi and expressed her satisfaction over the quality of work. She directed the timely completion of the project. On arrival at the DPR Rawalpindi office, officers and staff welcomed the Provincial Parliamentary Secretary and presented a bouquet.