Parliamentary Secretary Saba vows zero-tolerance policy on gender-based crimes

ISLAMABAD, Jul 17 (APP/DNA):Parliamentary Secretary for Human Rights, Saba Sadiq, on Thursday reiterated her government’s committment to ensuring swift and effective justice for victims of gender-based violence, announcing a zero-tolerance policy towards such crimes.

She was addressing a high-level meeting on recent cases of violence against women, including the high-profile incidents involving Sana Yousuf, Eman Afroz, and Sania. “These cases will be treated as test cases. We will strengthen the prosecution to ensure no criminal escapes punishment,” she said.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Human Rights Abdul Khaliq Sheikh, SP Rural Zone Syed Kazim Naqvi, Prosecutor General Ghulam Sarwar, President National Press Club Azhar Jatoi, families of the victims, members of civil society, lawyers, and media representatives.

Saba Sadiq said recent incidents of violence against girls were deeply disturbing and strongly condemned by the government.

She appreciated the swift action taken by Islamabad Police in apprehending the suspects.

“The Prime Minister has issued clear instructions: there will be zero tolerance for crimes against women and girls, and the full force of the law will be applied,” she stated.

She added that the government is preparing a coordinated action plan and playing the role of a bridge between victims and law enforcement agencies. “Ensuring justice and improving society is a collective responsibility. The government is fully aware of its duties in this regard,” she said.

SP Naqvi informed the meeting that challans had been submitted to the courts in all three cases and assured that all accused would be brought to justice.

Prosecutor General Ghulam Sarwar highlighted the example of the Noor Mukadam case, noting that the Supreme Court had upheld the death sentence of Zahir Jaffer.

He said the prosecution department is determined to ensure strict legal action in every case.

Families of the victims also spoke on the occasion, demanding justice and sharing details of the traumatic events.