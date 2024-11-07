Parliamentary Secretary Ministry of Human Rights Mrs. Saba Sadiq Visits Transgender Protection Centre Islamabad

Islamabad: Nov 7 (DNA):Parliamentary Secretary Ministry of Human Rights Mrs. Saba Sadiq visited Transgender Protection Centre Islamabad, along with Director Social Welfare Mr Arif Shamim. Mrs Saba Sadiq took the briefing regarding the key functions and activitiesof TGPC.

She also hold meeting with the groups of Transgender Persons and assure to resolve their issues. Parlimentry Secretary stressed the officers to provide immediate healthcare facilities, rehabilitation, and referral services to Transgender Persons and to formulate a uniform policy in the light of provisions of Transgender Act,and same may be shared with provinces for the effective Implementation Of Transgender Persons(Protection of Right Act,2018)