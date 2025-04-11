Parkha wins title, Shabbir sets pace amidst rain drama at JA Zaman Memorial Open Golf

By our correspondent

ISLAMABAD: The 11th JA Zaman Memorial Open Golf Championship 2025 delivered a compelling mix of skill, strategy, and resilience as players battled both fierce competition and unpredictable weather at Gymkhana Golf Course.

In the Ladies Amateur Division, Parkha Ijaz delivered a masterclass in consistency and control, clinching the top gross honors with an impressive total score of 234. Her dominance was particularly evident during the second round, where she fired sublime rounds of 71 and 70, setting herself apart with composed putting and sharp course management. Bushra Fatima (239) and Aania Farooq Syed (247) secured second and third place in the gross category, rounding off the top-tier performers.

In the net category, Saqiba Batool emerged victorious with a net score of 230. Leveraging her 17-handicap with smart decision-making, she outpaced her competitors. Aleesa Rashid (262) and Ana James Gill (238) followed in second and third place, respectively, showcasing grit and determination.

Despite challenging weather conditions and rain-induced delays, the second round of the Men’s Professional Division produced electrifying performances. Foremost among them was Muhammad Shabbir, who fired a sensational 65—four strokes better than his solid opening round of 69. His dominance in the wet, softened conditions was underscored by impeccable drives and a clinical short game, reasserting his status as a championship favorite.

Talib Hussain and Asif Ali made remarkable comebacks, each carding 67s after difficult opening rounds. Their nine-stroke improvements were a testament to mental resilience and technical adjustments. Muhammad Minhaj also stood out, improving to a 68 and moving into second place, displaying calm under pressure and consistency across both rounds.